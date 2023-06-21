5 dream scenarios for Houston Texans in 2023
2023 is expected to be a building block for the Houston Texans but they could exceed expectations with these 5 dream scenarios
By Randy Gurzi
3. John Metchie comes back at full strength
After trading away Brandin Cooks, the Houston receiving corps looks a little thin. They have Robert Woods but he wasn't the same player in 2022 with Tennessee that we remember with the Los Angeles Rams. There's also Nico Collins, who had 481 yards last season but the Texans aren't exactly deep there.
They're going to be leaning heavily on Woods as well as a couple of players added in free agency. Receiver Noah Brown and tight end Dalton Schultz — both formerly of the Dallas Cowboys — will have key roles in 2023. Rookies Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson will also be asked to progress quickly.
With all that being said, there's one player who could make a world of difference — John Metchie.
A second-round pick in 2022, Metchie missed his rookie campaign after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia. He's since been cleared to work but a hamstring injury has slowed him down.
Just seeing him on the field has been a boost but if they can get him back at full strength, it would go a long way toward helping the Texans have a successful season. Metchie is a smooth route-runner who quietly had 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season.
He could be the missing piece for their aerial attack.