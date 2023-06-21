5 dream scenarios for Houston Texans in 2023
2023 is expected to be a building block for the Houston Texans but they could exceed expectations with these 5 dream scenarios
By Randy Gurzi
4. Titans and Colts continue to struggle
Last year, the Tennessee Titans completely fell apart following a strong start. They went 7-3 in the first 10 games but then dropped seven in a row and missed the playoffs. A Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars sealed their fate but that meltdown was two months long.
They weren't the only AFC South team to fall apart either. The Indianapolis Colts were a mess all year. They again banked on a veteran quarterback — this time it was Matt Ryan — but it failed miserably. Ryan looked like a shell of himself and the offense as a whole was a disaster.
Indy made it even worse on themselves when they fired Frank Reich and brought in Jeff Saturday. He had no coaching experience at all but team owner Jim Irsay really liked him. You can guess how that worked out.
Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the Jaguars are expected to win the AFC South and it's hard to envision them truly falling off. But the Titans and Colts might be in the same boat.
Tennessee is sure to have a quarterback controversy on their hands with Will Levis behind Ryan Tannehill. For the Colts, they have an incredible athlete in Anthony Richardson but he's very raw. That could mean both teams struggled and if that's the case, it could give the Texans four winnable games in their division.