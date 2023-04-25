5 bold Houston Texans predictions for the 2023 NFL Draft
Texans trade back into the first round for an offensive player
This is a bit of a double-edged sword here. Not only will the Texans trade back into the first round, but specifically for an offensive player.
This is something the Texans have never done before but I think the Texans could easily convince themselves to move up early to mid-20s from pick 34 to select an offensive player. The specific players I have in mind would be John Michael Schmitz, any of the first-round graded defensive backs, or one of the first-round tight ends.
The idea here is simple: The Texans have 12 draft picks, and they could use one or two late-round picks coupled with that early second-round slot to move to the back end of the first round to secure an offensive weapon and get a fifth-year option on their contract.