5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans heading into training camp
- Expect a 1-2 punch at running back
- C.J. Stroud will shock the NFL world
- DeMeco Ryans will silence the naysayers
By Randy Gurzi
1. DeMeco Ryans becomes first Texans coach to win NFL Coach of the Year
Since joining the NFL in 2002, the Houston Texans have had a few very strong seasons and several star players. They've had players such as DeMeco Ryans win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and J.J. Watt pulled in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award multiple times.
What they haven't had, is an award for coaching. Their longest-tenured coach is still Gary Kubiak who was 61-64 in his career with a 2-2 playoff record. Next is Bill O'Brien, who made it through 100 games with a record of 52-48. He remains the only coach in franchise history with a winning record.
However, neither of them ever won the NFL Head Coach of the Year award. That means the next Texans coach to do so will be the first Texans coach to do so. And this prediction is that Ryans starts out his coaching career the way he started his playing days — by earning some hardware.
Ryans, who beat out teammate and No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams in 2006, won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after racking up 156 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and an interception. He's since developed into one of the best defensive coaches in the game and now gets his first shot at being the main boss.
Look for him to turn the success of Will Anderson to a strong defensive campaign which will help him earn the honor.