5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans heading into training camp
- Expect a 1-2 punch at running back
- C.J. Stroud will shock the NFL world
- DeMeco Ryans will silence the naysayers
By Randy Gurzi
2. Will Anderson, Jr. wins the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award
Houston was wildly aggressive on draft night and it was hard to find anyone who hated their plans. Right after securing their quarterback of the future at No. 2 overall, they traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to take the No. 3 spot as well. That's where they landed Alabama's Will Anderson, Jr. who was easily the best pass rusher in this class.
We can say they overpaid — and they might have. The Texans sent the 12th and 33rd overall selections in 2023, in addition to 2024 first and third-round selections to move up. It was a hefty price but they had the draft capital to do so.
Not only did they have their own pick at No. 2 this season but the No. 12 selection they traded away originally belonged to the Cleveland Browns. They still have one more pick from Cleveland next year (from the Deshaun Watson trade), meaning they'll again have a pick in Round 1 despite the move.
Having said all that, the real determining factor as to whether or not they overpaid will be how Anderson performs. Should he become the defensive centerpiece they hope for, it will be well worth it.
This bold prediction is that he jumps out of the gates and proves to be worthy of the multiple picks. Not only does he wind up with double-digit sacks in this bold prediction but also wins the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.