5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans heading into training camp
- Expect a 1-2 punch at running back
- C.J. Stroud will shock the NFL world
- DeMeco Ryans will silence the naysayers
By Randy Gurzi
Fortunes can change quickly in the NFL and the Houston Texans are hopeful this will be the case for them in 2023. The franchise has been struggling as of late and hasn't had a winning record since 2019 when they went 10-6.
Since then, they have just 11 wins in three seasons. Now, they're trying to rebound and have made some big moves in the offseason including bringing in head coach DeMeco Ryans and finding a way to land the No. 2 and No. 3 overall selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With all the offseason work behind us, we now look ahead with five bold predictions for the Texans in 2023.
5. Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary combine for 2,000 yards on the ground
In 2022, the Texans won just three games and they really didn't impress on the ground. This isn't to say their aerial attack was overly stout but the running game produced just 1,476 yards and seven touchdowns — both were second to last in the NFL.
That doesn't mean they had no talent at running back though. In fact, Dameon Pierce was impressive as a rookie with 939 of the team's rushing yards and four of the seven touchdowns.
He did much of the work on his own but that won't be the case in 2023. Pierce is now joined by Devin Singletary who spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Singletary has 3,151 yards in those four years and while he never topped 1,000 yards, he also never had fewer than 687.
In Houston, he'll continue to work in a committee alongside Pierce, and with C.J. Stroud under center, they're likely to lean on the ground game early. That's why this first bold prediction is that Pierce tops 1,000 yards and the ground game as a whole get's at least 2,000 courtesy of Pierce and Singletary.