5 bold predictions for Houston Texans final preseason game
The Houston Texans pass rush will record four sacks
The Texans in two preseason games have recorded five sacks, three in the first game and two last week against the Miami Dolphins. This week, they will get four sacks and continue to wreak havoc in the opposing offense's backfield, causing chaos for the quarterback.
Will Anderson Jr. has looked every bit of the dominant force they drafted him to be with the third overall pick. Jonathan Greenard has had a solid preseason as well and these two could be a force in 2023. The Texans will need them to be just that this year and when coupled with their secondary, this defense has the horses to make some game-changing plays.
My biggest concern here though, is the lack of depth at the defensive end position. I don't think Jerry Hughes makes this team, but he could simply because the Texans don't have many other options, unless there are some surprise cuts on cut-down day or if the team swings a trade or two to add depth.