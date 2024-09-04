5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in 2024
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans will be very active around the NFL Trade Deadline
Now, this isn't to say the Texans would be trading away or trading for anyone in particular. We're just looking at the offensive and defensive lines and wondering if the Texans believe they're set at the positions. We don't think they are and there are talented names still available. Not just on the trade wire but in free agency too. We think if the Texans are going to make a splash to improve one of the two lines on the team, it'll happen around the trade deadline. Whether it's through a trade, a free agent signing or a combination of the two; if it happens it'll happen around here.
The Texans will have a contender for the Rookie of the Year Award again
The three rookies who I think could make a name for themselves this year, just simply because of the position of need and opportunity to play are Blake Fisher, Kamari Lassiter, and Cade Stover. Fisher struggled in the preseason but if someone goes down with an injury, he'll likely be the first man up to fill the hole. Especially if the injury occurs to a starting tackle. Lassiter is going to likely start or be the third man for the cornerbacks. If he plays well, it'll be pretty evident early and often that he is. If he does play well, he'll likely contend for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Stover could compete for the Offensive version of the award. If Dalton Schultz gets hurt, or should Stover see more game-time than expected, they could have a serious contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award as well. It's unlikely they repeat both awards in 2024 as they did in 2023 but anything is possible.