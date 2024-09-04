5 bold predictions for the Houston Texans in 2024
By Chad Porto
Three wide receivers will break 1,000 yards
With the amount of highly skilled wide receivers on the team, it's fair to say this isn't a wild claim. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will have plenty of talents to throw the ball around to, with Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell all there to help bust open opposing defenses. Stroud also has Dalton Schultz, Robert Williams, Xavier Hutchinson, and JohnMetchie III to throw to as well. So if someone falls off, gets hurt or (and no names) gets cut mid-season, there's plenty of talent to still make this happen.
It's almost guaranteed that two of the above names will break 1,000, as it was almost the case last season. So we'll just have to wait and see if the football gods smile fortunately on the Texans once more.
Danielle Hunter will make a case for Defensive Player of the Year
With how good Danielle Hunter is, and the potential of this defense, it's not the wildest thing to say that he could be in line for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. A lot of people, if they had to pick a Texans player for this award to go to, may pick Will Anderson Jr. or Derek Stingley Jr. Solid picks, but defensive backs rarely win the award anymore and Anderson doesn't have the flashy stats to get traction.
Hunter is a more pass-rush-focused player and one who can do some absolute damage on the edge. If Anderson improves, and the defensive line is markedly improved from the year before, Hunter could leave the season with some serious hardware.