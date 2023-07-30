The 5 biggest what-ifs in Houston Texans history
- What if the David Johnson trade never happened?
- A healthy Matt Schaub would have made a huge difference
- What if the Texans never drafted Jadeveon Clowney?
The Houston Texans have picked first overall a number of times in their franchise history and have had varying levels of success. The selection of Mario Williams first overall in the 2006 NFL Draft was a good pick and he had some productive years in Houston while David Carr in 2002 didn't pan out the way the Texans hoped.
Another first overall pick the Houston Texans made was Jadeveon Clowney in the 2014 NFL Draft and while Clowney did make three Pro Bowls with the Texans, he hasn't had the impact many believed he could coming out of college. The selection of Clowney is only magnified when considering some of the other players the Texans could have selected that year.
This group included players like Khalil Mack, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr. but most notably Aaron Donald. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle would win Defensive Player of the Year on three separate occasions and to imagine Donald alongside J.J. Watt on that defensive line would have been an absolute nightmare for opposing offensive lines.