The 5 biggest what-ifs in Houston Texans history
- What if the David Johnson trade never happened?
- A healthy Matt Schaub would have made a huge difference
- What if the Texans never drafted Jadeveon Clowney?
What if Matt Schaub doesn't suffer an injury in 2011
After a tough start to the franchise history with little success, the Houston Texans seemed to be building towards something in 2006 with the hiring of head coach Gary Kubiak and then trading for Matt Schaub in 2007.
The Texans would have their first winning season in franchise history after going 9-7 in 2009 and then would win the AFC South for the first time in 2011. That season was easily the best team the Texans had to that point and were well on their way to their first playoff appearance with a 7-3 start to the season.
Unfortunately, Matt Schaub would be placed on injured reserve due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in Week 10. The Texans would still go on to win the AFC South and secure a playoff berth but would finish 4-4 including the playoff games.
This was a team that seemed poise to make a deep playoff run but struggled without Matt Schaub under center.