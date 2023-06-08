5 biggest strengths on the Houston Texans roster
Safety
The final position that is the strength of the Houston Texans roster in 2023 is the safety position. Similar to some of the other positions, the strength comes from players who are still developing and for the safety position that is Jalen Pitre.
He was the Texans' second-round pick last season and would start every game as a rookie last season. Pitre would finish the year with 147 total tackles, which led the Texans last season, but also have five interceptions, and eight passes defended.
The biggest question this season is how Pitre will do playing in DeMeco Ryan's scheme but fortunately, the Texans were able to bring in a veteran who knows this defense well in Jimmie Ward. He is a veteran safety with nearly 80 career starts, all with the 49ers, and that veteran leadership already appears to be paying dividends.
The talent at both cornerback and safety gives the Houston Texans a great opportunity to have one of the top secondaries in the NFL.