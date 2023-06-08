5 biggest strengths on the Houston Texans roster
Cornerback
Last year, the Houston Texans once again had a high draft pick and would select Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU with the third overall pick. He would have a promising rookie season with 43 total tackles, one interception and nine passes defended in nine games.
However, Stingley's rookie season was cut short due to a hamstring injury that would force him onto the injured reserve at the end of the season. Similar to Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr.'s expected development in his second season is really the key to the position and elevates the cornerback as a group.
He is joined by Steven Nelson and Desmond King II, two veteran cornerbacks that are still able to play at a high level at least for this season. Nelson is entering his second season with the Texans after starting 15 games last season. Meanwhile, Desmond King II has primarily been the team's nickel corner for the past two years and has had over 85 total tackles each season.
The Texans were able to add Shaquill Griffin this offseason which provides some depth and he is a player that could step in if a starter is forced to miss time.