5 biggest strengths on the Houston Texans roster
Defensive End
With DeMeco Ryans as head coach, it should be no surprise that a majority of the strengths of the Houston Texans are going to be on the defensive side of the football. It is going to start up front with this defense, particularly at defensive end.
The notable change this offseason was the addition of Will Anderson Jr., who was drafted third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is widely considered to be the best defensive player in this year's draft class and as a rookie should make an immediate impact.
In addition to Will Anderson Jr., the Texans have Jerry Hughes who is entering his second season with Houston. The long-time Buffalo Bills pass rusher had one of the best seasons of his career with the Texans after registering nine sacks. The addition of Will Anderson Jr. should allow Hughes to be more of a pass rush specialist and manage his snaps as he nears the end of his career.
The player though that can really elevate this position is Jonathan Greenard, who entered last season with very high expectations. In 2021, Greenard had 8.0 sacks but had last year derailed by injuries and he would play in only eight games and have 1.5 sacks.
If he can bounce back and play as he did in 2021, this is going to be a strength for the Houston Texans in 2023.