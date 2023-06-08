5 biggest strengths on the Houston Texans roster
Running Back
In addition to a good offensive line, the best thing teams can do for an inexperienced quarterback is provide a strong run game. The Houston Texans certainly have that with Dameon Pierce as their lead running back.
Pierce was a fourth-round pick by the Texans last season and quickly emerged as the starting running back as a rookie. He would miss four games due to injuries but finished the season with 939 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns with 30 receptions, 165 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.
He should remain the primary running back but the Texans did bring in veteran Devin Singletary this offseason to pair with Pierce. The former Buffalo Bills running back has had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns during that stretch.
Aside from those two running backs, who should handle a majority of the work, the Texans have great depth at the position with backs like Dare Ogunbowale, Mike Boone and undrafted free agent signing Xazavian Valladay. The strength of the running back position should take pressure off Stroud as a rookie and give him a good chance to be successful.