5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in their first preseason game
How does the Texans' secondary perform?
The Houston Texans spent a third overall pick in 2022 on corner Derek Stingley Jr and his rookie campaign was up and down, as expected from a rookie. I think the performance we saw from Sauce Gardner, makes it difficult to show patience with someone drafted ahead of him.
Stingley’s season was cut short due to an injury but he is set to return this season and will likely take the field Thursday night for the first time since the injury. According to an article from nfl.com, he says things have slowed down for him. If he can take that next step, this secondary could be very good.
Some in the media have called the safety tandem of Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward one of the best in the league. We’ll have to wait and see how the two play together and build that chemistry but the potential is certainly there.
If the secondary can become a strength of this team, which is very possible, the Texans could be competitive week in and week out, even if they don’t win many games, they won’t be a pushover and could pull off an upset or two.
We’ll be watching throughout this pre-season to see how the secondary develops together and it begins this week in the Texans' first pre-season game against the Patriots.