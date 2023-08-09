5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in their first preseason game
Is there a wide receiver that steps up?
We will have to wait and see who and how much of the wide receivers will play but as I mentioned earlier, with so many young players and new faces, it would be beneficial to let everyone get some playing time at some point. This is true of the wide receivers too.
These guys need to get on the field with the quarterback and begin working further on their timing and chemistry. That said if there is someone that starts to show they want to and can be that alpha receiver, maybe they stay on the field a little longer to continue building that rapport with the quarterback.
I’ll be watching the receivers and looking for someone to step up and be that go-to target and the number-one receiver on this roster. There are a few candidates, including third-year veteran Nico Collins and rookie Tank Dell. Robert Woods could be that guy but at this point in his career, I think he’s more suited as a number two.
I’ll also be watching Xavier Hutchinson closely, as well as John Metchie III. I hope to see these guys make some plays and I'm rooting for Metchie to have a stellar season. I’m pulling for him to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.