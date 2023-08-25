5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in final preseason game
Can the running game get going this week?
This horse is beyond dead but I'm going to keep beating it. I've said all offseason that the Texans will have a top-ten rushing attack. So far, they've done nothing to inspire confidence in my projection. They've managed only 121 yards rushing so far in two games and preseason or not, that's not good.
Stroud and the Houston Texans need this rushing attack to be good because if they are, it will take a ton of the pressure off Stroud and allow him to lean on the running game and not feel like he has to try to win the game. Rookie quarterbacks aren't expected to win games right away, just don't lose the game but if the Texans can't run the ball, it's going to be very difficult for Stroud and company to have any sort of success this season.
At the end of the day, I have faith in the backs, both Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary are very good rushers and I think Pierce will reach 1,000 yards this year but even that might be in jeopardy if they can't get things going and a lot of that is on the offensive line to open rush lanes for these guys to run through.