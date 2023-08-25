5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in final preseason game
Can Tank Dell have another solid performance?
Houston Texans fans are excited about what this young wide receiver could bring to the team, and he showed why in Week One of the preseason. However, he didn't play last week and I need him to show me he can be a consistent threat on the field.
Being that weapon this offense needs was great in Week One but can he stack weeks with performances like that? Stroud and this offense will need him to step up and make plays throughout the season and prove the hype surrounding him is real.
The narrative surrounding this team is that they don't have a number-one receiver. Can Dell be that for this team? Possibly, despite his size, or lack of, he can become the go-to receiver for Stroud, and help stretch the defense, which will open things up underneath for tight end Dalton Schultz.