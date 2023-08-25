5 biggest questions for the Houston Texans in final preseason game
Can the offensive line show improvement?
The Houston Texans starting five offensive linemen have been my number one concern all off-season and they showed why I have that concern in Week One of the preseason. They were better last week but I need to see more. I need to see them hold the line, set a solid pocket, and open holes for the backs.
This offense will only go as far as the offensive line will take them and so far, that's not very far. Like I said, they showed some improvement last week, but I need them to continue that growth, particularly with the interior of the offensive line with Juice Scruggs, Shaq Mason, and Kenyon Green.
Kenyon Green was not good last season, despite having all the tools to be a very good guard. He struggled mightily in 2022 but the good news is, he can't be any worse than last year. Scruggs is a rookie trying to be the quarterback of the offensive line, so there is a learning curve for him. Shaq Mason is the most experienced and better of the three at this point in their careers but he had a down year a season ago as well.