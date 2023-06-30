The 5 best wide receivers the Houston Texans will face in 2023
Mike Evans seems to fly under the radar for some reason as one best receivers, despite off-the-chart career numbers. He has 683 receptions and 10,425 receiving yards, with 81 touchdowns since coming into the league in 2014.
He’s never had a season with less than 1,000 yards and has an incredible 15.3 career yards per reception. Additionally, he had only one season in which he recorded less than five touchdowns and has four seasons of double-digit touchdowns. Evans ranked 13th in yards last season with 1,124 and his 14.6 yards per reception also ranked the same.
Maybe Evans doesn’t have the same kind of season this year due to the Bucs starting quarterback situation. Tom Brady finally retired and now there will be a quarterback battle between John Wolford, Kyle Trask, and Baker Mayfield for the starting role. None of those names will inspire anyone but regardless, Evans is one of the best and the Texans will be tested.
Evans’ counterpart, Chris Godwin almost made this list as well but falls just outside the top five. He and Evans form the second-best wide receiver duo in the NFL, only the Bengals are a notch above. The Texans will take on the Bucs in Week Nine.