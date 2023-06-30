The 5 best wide receivers the Houston Texans will face in 2023
Garrett Wilson was the NFL’s 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year. He did this with Joe Flacco, Zack Wilson, Chris Streveler, and Mike White as the starting quarterbacks throughout the season. Any time a rookie can come into the league and win Rookie of the Year honors with that lineup of quarterbacks is an absolute stud in my book.
In 2022, Wilson recorded 83 receptions and 1,103 yards, with four touchdowns. He played in all 17 games but started only 12. Imagine what he might do with 17 starts in a season, and oh by the way, he has a new quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. There is some question about how much Rodgers has left in his 39-year-old tank, but I think there is enough to make Wilson an All-Pro in 2023.
Wilson was ranked 20th last season in receptions and 15th in receiving yards. The touchdowns weren’t really there but again, did you see that list of quarterbacks he had to play with? He was targeted an astounding 147 times, which was seventh in the league. If Rodgers targets him at that same rate, look for Wilson to have a monster season and challenge the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill for the title of best in the NFL.