The 5 best wide receivers the Houston Texans will face in 2023
This list was tricky, and I considered expanding the list from the top five to ten; however, that would be too easy, and I like a good challenge. Just the like the Houston Texans' secondary will be challenged immensely this season with some of these wide receivers they will be facing in 2023.
The NFL is loaded with receiver talent and most of the Texans' opponents this season have a receiver that you could make a claim should make this list but I had to narrow it down and leave some really good players off the top five. Guys like Christian Kirk who had a solid season with Jacksonville but only recorded three total receptions in the two games against Houston.
You will not find George Pickens, Chris Olave, or Drake London on this list, yet all three could have huge breakout years by the season's end. Odell Beckham Jr. is missing as well, despite all the talent, he hasn't played football in over a year now and returning from his second ACL tear.
The Texans' schedule has them pitted against the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Buccaneers, both teams that boast probably the best duo of receivers in the league. Did all four make the list? The Texans' strength on defense might well be their pass defense and this season, they will need to come up big throughout the year.
Lucky for the Texans, most of the top-end talent they will face this season is outside of the AFC South and I wouldn't be surprised if one of the Texans' receivers is considered one of the best in the division by the time we reach Week 18. So, let's get into the top five receivers the Houston Texans will face in 2023.