The 5 best quarterbacks the Houston Texans will face in 2023
I’m looking forward to seeing just how good Lamar Jackson will be in 2023. I am one that has long been skeptical of his passing abilities but coming into 2023, with a new offensive scheme and weapons at his disposal, I think we are about to see a different Jackson, a leveled-up Jackson.
With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr via free agency and Zay Flowers through the draft, to go with one of the top tight ends in the NFL in Mark Andrews, Jackson has a cast of talent he’s never had before. Last season, Jackson was only averaging 186.8 yards per game, with only 17 touchdowns in 12 starts. Now he will have new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and the Ravens will finally scrap the running offense they’ve employed the last few years.
With his recent injury struggles, that will remain a concern throughout the season but the Texans will see Jackson and the Ravens in Week One, so we’ll know really quick just how much better Jackson will be in 2023.
One thing against Jackson is he’ll be learning a new offense and working with new receivers but his ability to run will continue to be a huge weapon and one the Texans will need to contend with.