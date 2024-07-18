4 things we'd like to see this year at Texans training camp
This new young secondary gel together quickly
The Texans have made a lot of changes to this secondary, with plenty of young additions coming through the draft. Players like Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson will get another chance to play a big role in the defense, while rookies like Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter will be fighting for starting jobs this year. There’s a good balance between veterans and rookies in this secondary, and they’re all fighting for the same job. One thing that will be interesting to see is how fast the young players gel together and perform well as a unit. That will happen during training camp, or it will wait until the season gets going.
There’s a lot to like about this secondary not only in the future but right now as well. The secondary may be young, but they have the opportunity to contribute early on. If they’re able to get a connection going in training camp, there’s no telling where they’ll go in the regular season. This front office put a lot of work into the secondary as a whole, and we’re about to see if that hard work paid off. If so, you have to tip your hat to Nick Caserio for building it without overspending.