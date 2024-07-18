4 things we'd like to see this year at Texans training camp
Figure out early who’s TE2 in this two tight end set
We touched on it earlier, but let’s go more in-depth at the position. Brevin Jordan has been the Texans’ backup tight end, but after adding Cade Stover in the draft there’s some competition there. The Texans can run a lot of different formations with the amount of depth and talent across the offense, meaning they won’t always be running two tight end sets. However, when they do, there will be competition for the job.
Cade Stover seems like the obvious choice for the job. Fourth-round pick and excelled at Ohio State. However, Brevin Jordan won’t give up the job that easily. He’s shown flashes of success in his career and did well in his backup role to Dalton Schultz last season. It’s unclear how many tight ends the Texans will end up keeping, but that and the second tight end role will be figured out before training camp ends.
The Texans will certainly be fine with either of these guys on the field together with Schultz. With that said, they have a plan in place for how they want to use Stover. If he has a great summer, it’ll force their hand into giving him more playing time early. Brevin Jordan, who’d likely be the third tight end, will still get his fair share of playing time as well.