4 things we'd like to see this year at Texans training camp
CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs are getting their connection down
In an off-season filled with big-time acquisitions, this one was maybe the most important addition. Adding Stefon Diggs to an already talented wide receiver room was more of a luxury than a need, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that this benefits CJ Stroud immensely. For this offense to improve from last year and compete for a title, they need this duo to get their timing down early on and find a rhythm.
Some people don’t think it’ll work out, while others believe it’s one of the best moves of the off-season. For it to come true and be one of the best acquisitions, the duo has to be on the same page in week one against the Indianapolis Colts. If this team goes far in the postseason, fans can thank this duo for being a huge reason for their success.
With the Texans reporting for training camp this week, that gives this duo an extra few days to get in sync before they take the field for the first time. Even with their other offensive acquisitions, and the returning players already on this roster, a lot rides on how this duo performs. Even without the ball, Diggs opens up opportunities for the receivers around him.