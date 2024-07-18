4 things we'd like to see this year at Texans training camp
Dameon Pierce securing the RB2 role
People, myself included, have been calling for the Texans to trade Dameon Pierce for most of the off-season. However, after not adding anyone to compete with Pierce for the backup role to Joe Mixon, the Texans are keeping him. It’s fair to say after Pierce’s down year in 2023 he won’t be able to bounce back, especially with Joe Mixon in town now. But the door isn’t completely shut yet either. Pierce is still just 24 years old, and Mixon, who they just traded for, is 27 years old. They may not want to run Mixon into the ground in year one, leading Pierce to get more than his 145 carries from 2023.
The Texans believe in Pierce, or they would have picked up a bigger name than Jawhar Jordan. Pierce has plenty of tread left going into year three, and still a lot left to prove too. If he can prove to be a good compliment to Joe Mixon going forward, he should be able to get a second contract.
There are a lot of people still excited about what Pierce can do, including in the Texans building. Head Coach Demeco Ryans is excited for the young back, telling reporters in OTAs "What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work," Ryans said. "I see Dameon having a very clear headspace as we are out working, and I think that will allow him to have a productive year this year. He has everything it takes to be an excellent running back for us, and I think him and Joe [Mixon], as a one-two punch, would be very beneficial for us all."