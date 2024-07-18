4 things we'd like to see this year at Texans training camp
Houston Texans training camp is fast approaching, as rookies and veterans reported to training camp on the 17th. A lot of questions surround the Texans this year. Many expect a big season from them after all the big acquisitions they made this off-season. That leaves a big weight on their shoulders as they feel like they need to top a great 2023 season they had. And if they do end up having a better season, that all starts this summer.
One of the questions that will need to be answered is; "Who is the second tight end in this two tight end set they’ll likely be rolling out?" We’ll dive into it a little later on, but after acquiring Cade Stover and Dalton Schultz returning, they have a lot to figure out there.
Also to note is how this fairly new offense will gel together. A lot of these guys haven’t played a snap together and likely will need some time to grow as a unit. That likely gets figured out before week one, as they have an extra week of training camp and one more preseason game than usual.
The Texans will use this extra time to get these questions answered, and any more that they may have. Big things are expected from them this year, from fan expectations to their own. The outside noise won’t go away until they prove they’re one of the best teams in the conference. With that being said, let’s get into the four things we’d like to see this year from the Texans.