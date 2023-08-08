4 Texans fan favorites who are in danger of being cut before Week 1
4.Davis Mills
The Texans made the move to draft their quarterback of their future in C.J. Stroud and signing what seemed to be his mentor in Case Keenum this offseason. This leaves us with the big question what role does Davis Mills have on this roster?
Mills was selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Stanford. He was believed to be the future leader of this franchise after having an impressive combine, showing sharp accuracy. Mills ended up being very inconsistent as a starter in the last two seasons with the Texans.
As a two-year starter, he has a record of 5-19-1 with 25 interceptions, 13 fumbles, a passer rating of 83.3, and a completion percentage of 63.6. Now in his defense, he did have one of the worst offensive lines in the leagues these last two seasons as he's been sacked 62 times in his career.
He's reportedly already lost first-team reps to C.J. Stroud and I think he will be third-string behind Case Keenum who's a proven quarterback with playoff experience and above-average accuracy. I believe Keenum should be the starter for the Texans in the first few games to give Stroud a little more time to adjust to NFL defenses and learn from Keenum.