4 Texans fan favorites who are in danger of being cut before Week 1
2. Jonathan Greenard
Jonathon Greenard is coming into his fourth season with the Texans looking to prove 2021 wasn't a fluke. The Texans looked like they got their future leader and star edge rusher in 2021 after a breakout season where had eight sacks, 33 tackles, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and nine tackles for loss.
Last season, he struggled to get to the quarterback as he only had 1.5 sacks but did help in the run game as he had six tackles for loss. Greenard is a wild card right now as he is competing for a spot against Will Anderson Jr. , Dylan Horton, Jerry Hughes, Chase Winovich, and Jacob Martin.
Hughes led the team in sacks with nine last season and looks to strike fear off the edge this season and Anderson will be hungry to start immediately. The Texans added Winovich from Cleveland who looks to prove he's the same player he was for the Patriots. Greenard I believe will be the odd man out and will be cut to give more opportunities to Dylan Horton and Will Anderson Jr.
3. Brevin Jordan
Brevin Jordan will be entering his third season as a Texan as he searches for an opportunity to prove he's a valuable target for C.J. Stroud. Jordan has been on and off the practice squad since being drafted in the 5th round of the University of Miami (FL).
In his two years with the Texans, he's logged 34 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan has a 60.4 percent catch percentage but will be competing for a backup spot with veterans Nick Vannett and Teagan Quitoriano who flashed signs of explosiveness in the passing game as he logged 113 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns with an average of 16.1 yards per reception.
Vannett comes over to the Texans as another veteran presence in a young tight-end room. He's an excellent blocker with solid hands. Vannett I believe will be the number two tight end on the depth chart with his great run-blocking ability and average catch-passing ability. This will most likely leave Jordan being cut and resigned to the practice squad.