4 reasons to get super excited for Houston Texans training camp
- The Texans are moving in the right direction
- C.J. Stroud could be a future franchise quarterback
- Derek Stingley Jr. is ready for a big sophomore season
Derek Stingley Jr. entering second year
Another reason on the defensive side of the ball that fans should be super excited about the Houston Texans training camp is the return of Derek Stingley Jr., who was the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He would only get to play in nine games last season but did do a little bit of everything with 43 total tackles, one interception, one sack, and five passes defended.
However, he would end his rookie season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He is now expected to be ready for the start of training camp and build off that promising rookie season.
The secondary as a whole should be improved with veterans Jimmie Ward, Steven Nelson, and Desmond King II alongside Pitre and Stingley Jr. this season. However, the key to this group is Derek Stingley Jr. as he has such a high ceiling and the potential to be a shutdown corner for DeMeco Ryan's defense.
A big season from Derek Stingley Jr. is going to be a difference maker for this defense and will only speed up the process from going from good to great this season.