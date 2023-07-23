4 reasons to get super excited for Houston Texans training camp
- The Texans are moving in the right direction
- C.J. Stroud could be a future franchise quarterback
- Derek Stingley Jr. is ready for a big sophomore season
Improved Pass Rush
Last season, the Houston Texans defense was a bit overlooked due to the struggles of the offense but there were some pieces they can build on. One of those aspects is a pass rush that should go from being middle of the league to a Top 10 pass rush in 2023.
The Texans not only have Jerry Hughes back and Jonathan Greenard returning from injury but have added Will Anderson, arguably the best defensive player in the NFL Draft, along with Chase Winovich, who is a great depth player and should be a key part of the rotation.
These four players alongside defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins should give the Texans an excellent defensive line that should be able to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.