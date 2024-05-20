4 Quarterback matchups we can't wait to see for C.J. Stroud
By Cody Taylor
Matchup 4: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Matchup Date: September 15th, 7:20 PM CST, NBC
2023 Stats(College, USC): 3633 yards, 30 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 68.6 completion percentage
The 2023 number two overall pick versus the 2024 number one overall pick on Sunday Night Football in week 2? Sign me up. I like Caleb Williams a lot and I believe the Chicago Bears are doing everything in their power to set him up for success. Very similar to what the Houston Texans did a season ago for CJ Stroud. This will be a good test for both quarterbacks as it will be an early test to see how Caleb Williams stacks against last season's OROY and how CJ Stroud stacks against the new talent coming into the NFL.
With Caleb Williams being considered 'the next Mahomes', 'Andrew Luck-level' talented prospect, it'll be good to scratch that itch of giving him an early 'Welcome to the NFL' moment by CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. I know we only see NFC teams every 2 to 4 years so it'll be good to watch this national TV game and see how both do.