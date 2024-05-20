4 Quarterback matchups we can't wait to see for C.J. Stroud
By Cody Taylor
Matchup 3: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Matchup Dates: September 8th & October 27th, Noon CST, CBS
2023 Stats: 577 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 59.5 completion percentage
This is the AFC South quarterback matchup I'm most excited for. Anthony Richardson was the 4th overall pick, 2 picks after our CJ Stroud and this was going to be another discussion about which quarterback would be most set up for success in the division. A lot of people thought Jacksonville would be here but I don't think Trevor Lawrence has lived up to his billing and Anthony Richardson is a lot of fun to watch.
We were robbed of the second matchup last season due to the injury to his throwing shoulder. A clean bill of health and the first matchup being week 1 in Indianapolis should be a lot of fun. I have no clue what is going on with the Tennessee Titans in terms of what will happen with their future at quarterback and the Jacksonville Jaguars just keep disappointing for me to be excited over the potential matchup between Trevor Lawrence. CJ vs Richardson could be the new division rivalry that Peyton Manning and Tom Brady had in the old AFC East.