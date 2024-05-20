4 Quarterback matchups we can't wait to see for C.J. Stroud
By Cody Taylor
Matchup 2: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Matchup Date: December 25th, 3:30 PM CST, Netflix
2023 Stats: 3678 yards, 24 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 67.2 completion percentage
The 2023 NFL started with a loss in Baltimore and the 2023 NFL playoffs ended with a loss in Baltimore for the Houston Texans. On Christmas Day this year, the Texans will aim to avenge those losses and also snap the 5 game-losing streak. Lamar Jackson is coming off of his second MVP-winning season that saw the Ravens get to the AFC Championship game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They will be looking to not be weighed down by that loss and try to reach the promised land. Standing in their way will be a hungry Texans team that doesn't want CJ to start 0-3 against Baltimore in his early career.
The Ravens have done some shuffling around on both sides of the football but the major constant is the superhuman weapon of Lamar. No matter what weapons are around Jackson, he is the biggest X-Factor on offense and we can't allow him to carve our defense up. On our end of the deal, CJ can't be the one to blink first against the Baltimore defense. Narratives can start early, like Joe Burrow being 3-1 over Patrick Mahomes and if the Texans want to avoid the 0-3 against Lamar we will have to come out swinging. This will be the final game of the 3-game stretch in 10 days for the Texans and hopefully, Santa and Stroud deliver Texans fans a win.