4 players who won their position battles in Texans Preseason
3. Mike Boone
The Texans have had a very lackluster running game this preseason but one name that turned heads was former Vikings and Broncos running back Mike Boone. Boone came over to the Texans to help provide depth in the otherwise shallow running back room.
In the preseason, he showed the ability to make plays in the receiving game as he took a swing-out pass against the Dolphins for 25 yards. He's also shown his ability grind for extra yards as he did against the Patriots as he added a few 10+ yard runs threw driving through contact.
He was mostly used as a versatility back with Denver and Minnesota in both short-yardage plays and in the receiving game. Over 99 carries, he's racked up 516 yards on 5.2 yards per attempt and four touchdowns. While adding 18 targets for 146 yards and 8.1 yards per reception. I love Boone's intensity and could be a sneaky good receiving back or short yardage running back option.
His role as a backup option in the running back room is secure.