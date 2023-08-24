4 players who won't be on Houston Texans 53-man roster come Week 1
Chase Winovich - Defensive End/Edge defender
I know I've included two defensive ends on this list and it's possible one of the two make the 53-man roster but at the end of the day, the Texans might simply want to go younger at the position, which is why Hughes could be out, and Winovich hasn't done much to warrant a spot on the roster either.
I still think the team might use the money freed up from cutting these two to go out and sign a defensive end to add depth, especially after they see who other teams cut. There are teams out there that have really good depth along the line, that may have a surprise cut or two.
The Texans could also use the money to execute a trade or two to again, add depth to this position. The guys behind Anderson and Greenard leave a lot to be desired and the team should take a serious look at other options, whether that be unexpected free agents after cut-down day or via a trade.