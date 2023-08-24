4 players who won't be on Houston Texans 53-man roster come Week 1
Adam Humphries - Wide Receiver
I wrote about Humphries making the team a week ago and said he was playing for his job. He was a late addition to the Houston Texans' roster and is a long shot to make the team anyway. He hasn't played in nearly two years and hasn't really done anything to stand out in preseason so far.
This weekend, he'll have one last shot at making a lasting impression and trying to find a role on this team. However, I see the Texans' keeping only six receivers on their 53-man roster and I don't believe he'll be one of them.
Humphries has some experience in this league and has been a decent contributor in the past. That experience could land him a spot on the Texans practice squad, which would be a solid addition there. The team also had him returning kicks in last week's preseason game, so perhaps that is a spot he could add some depth to the team.