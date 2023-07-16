4 most underappreciated players in Houston Texans history
- Duane Brown was an anchor on Texans' offensive line
- Owen Daniels was truly one of the best WRs in Texans history
- Whitney Mercilus
Owen Daniels
Most of the franchise records for receiving are owned by Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins which is not overly surprising considering how dominant they were during their time with the Houston Texans. However, the player who is after those two might be somewhat surprising as it is tight end Owen Daniels.
Daniels was a fourth-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft and emerged almost immediately as the starting tight end. In his rookie season, he would have 34 receptions, 352 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
However, in his second and third seasons was when he became one of the better tight ends in the NFL as he had 133 receptions, over 1,500 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns during that stretch. Even with injuries impacting him in 2009 and 2010, he would still have close to 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while playing in only 19 games.
In total, he would play eight seasons with the Houston Texans and was one of the best pass catchers the team has had in franchise history.