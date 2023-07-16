4 most underappreciated players in Houston Texans history
- Duane Brown was an anchor on Texans' offensive line
- Owen Daniels was truly one of the best WRs in Texans history
- Whitney Mercilus
The Houston Texans have had some great players over the years like Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Mario Williams, and J.J. Watt. These players were some of the best at their positions during their time with the Texans.
However, these players can sometimes overshadow the contributions of other players and they don't always get the recognition they should. These are four players in Texans' history that are the most underappreciated players for the franchise.
Duane Brown
The Houston Texans have one of the better left tackles currently in the NFL with Laremy Tunsil, who they reached a three-year contract extension with this offseason. However, prior to Tunsil the Texans had Duane Brown.
Duane Brown was a first-round pick by the Texans in 2008 and would spend 10 seasons with Houston before being traded during the 2017 season. He would start 133 regular games for the Texans as well as six playoff games. Brown would be named to four Pro Bowls, and be selected to a first-team All-Pro and second-team All-Pro once.
Offensive linemen are often overlooked because for the good ones you rarely hear their names called during the game. That was the case for Duane Brown who was the anchor of those offensive lines during his time with the Houston Texans.