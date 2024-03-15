4 major takeaways from Joe Mixon's introductory press conference with Texans
Joe Mixon experienced a wave of emotions after being traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Houston Texans, and he shared those emotions with media members at his introductory press conference with the Texans.
Mixon had a whole lot to say while speaking with Houston media for the first time, so here's a look at four major takeaways from his availability.
Mixon was 'shocked' by the trade
After spending his entire career in Cincinnati, Mixon was very surprised about the trade that sent him to Houston, even if he's very excited about the new opportunity.
“It was definitely shocking,” Mixon said. “I took that 24 to 48 hours to hurt. It took a while. I’m still having emotional feelings about it. That’s a place where I could forever feel like that’s home for me.
“I’m just very grateful that the fans, they embraced me the way that they did, and I just love everything about the way that the fans were. We bought the city of Cincinnati, we got it back lit again, and I plan on bringing that same thing here.
"These fans, I’m sure they got a taste of it last year, but I feel like with what we’ve got in the making, I think it’s going to be a great thing," he added. "I’m just excited to be here, feel wanted, and I just can’t wait to make the most of my opportunity when my number is called.”
Mixon feels like he fits well in Houston
Fit is an important thing in the NFL. Players need to feel like their skill sets will be properly utilized and maximized, and that's exactly how Mixon feels about his fit with his new team.
“I definitely feel like I’m here, I fit the culture and what they do and what they want to bring," Mixon said. "It’s definitely a humbling time to be here, and I’m definitely ready and excited for this new beginning for sure. The things they’ve got cooking here, the city, they should definitely be exciting because it’s nothing but exciting things to be excited about. I think what we’ve got here cooking right now is on the right track, and there’s a lot of things to look forward to.”
He's eager to play for DeMeco Ryans
Mixon is eager to play for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who Mixon views as an excellent leader, thanks, at least in part, to the fact that he used to be a player himself.
“When I talked to DeMeco about two days ago, for me, when I got on the phone with him, it was a hell of a feeling, man,” Mixon said. “It was like me feeling like I want to be here, like he embraced me, and he made me feel like I’m wanted. I love that about him.
"He was once a player, as well, and I think that with what he brings in terms of his intensity and him wanting to be around a great group of men," Mixon added. "He pretty much leads by example, and if you see him, he’s very enthusiastic on the sideline. He’s jumping up and down while his players are making plays. Who wouldn’t want to play for a guy like that?"
Mixon is a fan of C.J. Stroud
In addition to playing for Ryans, Mixon is also excited to play with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who flashed an extremely impressive skill set as a rookie last season.
“C.J. is a phenomenal player,” Mixon said. “Obviously he was the Rookie of the Year, and that ain’t by no fluke. . . . With the quarterback we’ve got in CJ, like I said, he’s phenomenal, and I know for a fact he’s going to make that next jump, and that’s in terms of them playoff wins. I think Houston got nothing but great things coming their way, and to be proud with everything that we’re building here.”