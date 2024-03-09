4 linebackers that the Texans need to look into this offseason
Who could potentially replace 2023 standout Blake Cashman and Denzel Perryman in 2024?
By Trevor Neely
Lavonte David
Since being drafted by the Buccaneers in the 2012 draft, Lavonte David has been one of the best and most consistent linebackers in the league. David admits that he would love to remain in Tampa but knows that he might be playing for a new team for the first time in his 12-year career:
"Obviously, I would love to finish my career at an organization that I played for the past 12 years, but anything can happen. I'm just focusing on what I can focus on and let everything else unfold." - Kevin Patra of Around the NFL
Don’t let David’s age (34) deter you from the fact that he is still a capable player. David racked up 134 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks during the 2023 season. He would bring a valuable veteran presence to a young team and be a leader for the defense along with safety Jimmie Ward. David has always been known for his versatility as he has shown the ability to be effective in pass coverage, run defense, and as a blitzer.
David signed a 1-year deal worth $4.5 million before the 2023 season. After showing that he still has plenty in the tank, he will likely land another 1-year deal but probably bring in a couple million more with his next contract.
Lavonte David would have a chance to compete for a second ring if he signed with the Texans this offseason. At the same time, he would be a low-risk, high-reward addition to the roster for the 2024 season.