4 linebackers that the Texans need to look into this offseason
Who could potentially replace 2023 standout Blake Cashman and Denzel Perryman in 2024?
By Trevor Neely
Frankie Luvu
Frankie Luvu has been an undervalued player for most of his career and has slipped under the radar this offseason during free-agency discussions. Many Houston fans probably remember the impact he had against the Texans during their puzzling week eight loss to the Panthers. Luvu’s performance was good enough to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after accumulating 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.
After finally getting the opportunity to be a full-time starter in Carolina, Luvu made the most of his opportunity. Over the past two seasons as a Panther, Luvu has racked up 236 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks. Luvu is known more for his ability to defend the run and rush the passer. His abilities would help bring balance to the Texans’ linebacker core as Christian Harris, a 2024 projected starter for Houston, is known more for his pass coverage.
Many think that Luvu will return to Carolina as he was one of the few bright spots for the worst team in the NFL last season. That being said, Houston has the cap space and culture needed to sway him away from the Panthers. I expect Luvu to receive a significant pay bump compared to his previous annual salary of $4.5 million per year. I would not be shocked to see Luvu bring ink a deal where he makes $8-10 million annually.
Whether he stays in Carolina or not is to be determined, but Luvu would make a great addition to the 2024 Texans.