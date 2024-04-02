4 defensive players the Houston Texans are hoping fall to them
The Texans are due for an upgrade in the interior defensive line and need to add some more value in their defensive backs. Here are some players they hope fall to them in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Tyler Lyman
Safety Dominique Hampton from the Washington Huskies
With Jimme Ward getting older and older it would be smart to draft Dominique Hampton, so at least they have a young player who could learn before he would have to start. Hampton got 188 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions, and 14 passes defended in his 6 years with Washington. He was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 and was fifth in the Pac-12 in tackles. He has a wide wingspan, good field vision as a safety, and some pretty decent field speed.
Some of his weaknesses described by Lance Zierlein are: Reads routes from a flat-footed backpedal in man coverage.
Inconsistent coverage balance when attempting to match route breaks.
Allows too many open-field blockers to find him.
Takes questionable angles when pursuing the ball.
Ducks head low as a squared-up tackler in the hole.
However, at the combine he was able to run a 4.51 40 yard dash. It's a fast time but unfortunately for Hampton a lot of defensives backs ran a faster time. He jumped a 39" and also jumped a 10'2" in the broad jump.
With the spot the Texans in at the safety position they should hope that Dominique Hampton fall to them in the NFL Draft.
All four of these defensive players would be a great addition at Houston and it's something that the Texans should hope for.