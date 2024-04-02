4 defensive players the Houston Texans are hoping fall to them
The Texans are due for an upgrade in the interior defensive line and need to add some more value in their defensive backs. Here are some players they hope fall to them in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Tyler Lyman
CB from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Cooper DeJean
As the Texans have some players quickly getting older and almost ready to leave Houston, getting a cornerback is one of their biggest concerns currently in the draft. Another Hawkeye, Cooper DeJean might just be a player who could fall to them. With a heathy amount of cornerbacks ahead of DeJean the chances him getting to at least the 42nd pick I believe is high. He stands at 6'0 and weighs 203 lbs. He got 120 tackles, 7 interception (3 being ran back for a touchdown), and 13 passes defended while with the Hawkeyes. In 2023 he got, Unanimous consensus All-American, first-team All-America, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award finalist, Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist, Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year.
Again NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein describes some of his weaknesses: Hip tightness will be hard to overcome in man coverage.
Struggles to open hips and find sudden acceleration against press release.
Fails to turn and find the football when traveling with deep routes.
Played a series of bad offenses and wasn’t challenged much in 2023.
Below-average length allows some slippage as wrap-up tackler.
He did not participate in the NFL combine, but many analysts have high hopes for him in the NFL, and have described him as muscular.