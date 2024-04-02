4 defensive players the Houston Texans are hoping fall to them
The Texans are due for an upgrade in the interior defensive line and need to add some more value in their defensive backs. Here are some players they hope fall to them in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Tyler Lyman
DE Logan Lee from the Iowa Hawkeyes
Okay, I know I already said that the Texans already have a strong core at DE , but if they have a chance to get Logan Lee they should for sure get him. At 6'5 ft and 291 lb, he was able to get 157 total tackles, 9 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 7 passes defended in all of his years at Iowa. He was able to start three straight seasons, without missing one game. Back in his High School he holds the school record for sacks (35). He had an honorable mention All-Big ten by league coaches and media in both 2022 and 2023.
While he's good at making plays, he does lack a few things. Lance Zierlein puts his weaknesses like this: Lacks mass and play strength needed to grapple inside.
Stays hung up on sustain blocks for far too long.
Doesn't have the foot quickness to create mismatches inside.
Not explosive enough to crank up a menacing bull rush.
Gets pushed off his rush track by punch power.
In the combine he ran a 5.05 40 time, which for sure wasn't the fastest out of some other defensive linemen. Jumped a vertical of a 31.5" and 9'6" broad jump. However, he was able to get 25 reps on the bench press and got a 4.37 on the 20-Yd shuttle.
So, while yes the Texans have a good talent at the edge, Logan Lee is a person you could easily put in, and he won't become tired fast. If Houston gets a chance at drafting Lee, they will.