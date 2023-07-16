4 contract decisions that will pay off for Houston Texans
- Texans got it right with Laremy Tunsil
- Dalton Schultz will be huge on the Texans
- Jimmie Ward will be a big playmaker on offense
Dalton Schultz
One of the biggest surprises of the offseason was the Houston Texans signing tight end Dalton Schultz on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million. The reason it was surprising was that Schultz was expected to be one of the more sought-after tight ends in free agency but that market never materialized.
Schultz was a very productive tight end the past three years for the Dallas Cowboys with 198 receptions, 2,000 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. It was no secret that the Texans were planning on drafting one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and it was clear early in free agency the focus was to put as many playmakers around whoever that quarterback would be.
With the Texans adding Dalton Schultz, it gives C.J. Stroud a reliable pass catcher over the middle of the field and a player who he can get to the ball quickly if a play breaks down. The Texans don't have a clear number one wide receiver and it wouldn't be surprising if Schultz were to lead the offense this year in most receiving categories.