4 bold predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans in Week 4
Najee Harris has two rushing touchdowns against the Houston Texans
Unfortunately, the Texans running backs won't be the only running backs in this game to have some success. It has been a slow start for Najee Harris this season but this game presents the best chance for him to get back on track.
Through three games, Harris does have 140 rushing yards and is averaging 4.0 yards per carry but has yet to find the end zone. In Week 4, Harris not only gets his first touchdown of the 2023 season but will add a second one later in the game.
In terms of yards allowed, the Texans are roughly in the middle of the league with an average of 117.3 yards per game. However, they have struggled to keep players out of the end zone on the ground as they have allowed seven rushing touchdowns this season. That is tied with the Denver Broncos for the most allowed this season.
The Texans are expected to be without Denzel Perryman for this game which should be an advantage for the Steelers and Najee Harris. The former first round pick has a big day and is a catalyst for the Steelers offense.