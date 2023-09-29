4 bold predictions for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans in Week 4
Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary combine for 200 rushing yards
If there is one area of the Texans' offense that they should be able to have some success, it will be on the ground. So far this season, the duo of Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary haven't had that much success but that will change against the Steelers.
Pierce and Singletary combined are only averaging about 56 yards per carry and have only one rushing touchdown, which Pierce was able to do last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a game where the Texans will want to protect Stroud as much as they can, the best thing they can do is establish the run.
The good news is that the Steelers defense has struggled against the run this season as they have allowed 151.7 yards per game, which is the second most in the NFL. One of the reasons for their struggles has been the absence of Cameron Heyward, who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1.
Heyward is one of the best interior defensive lineman in the league and that is a tough player to replace. Expect the Texans to lean on the run in this game and the combination of Pierce and Singletary have success with over 200 rushing yards combined.